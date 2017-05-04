Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in...

Trump praises Macron for 'big win' in France's election

President Donald Trump is offering praise and congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who was elected as France's youngest president ever. Trump described Macron's victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff as a "big win."

