Trump budget would allow sale of wild horses for slaughter

President Donald Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without the current requirement that buyers guarantee the animals won't be resold for slaughter. Wild horse advocates say the change would gut nearly a half-century of protection for wild horses - an icon of the American West - and could send thousands of free-roaming mustangs to foreign slaughterhouses for processing as food.

Chicago, IL

