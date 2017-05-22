Trump budget: $800 billion in Medicaid cuts
Donald Trump's budget that is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday will include $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid -- a move that underscores the President's resolve to significantly downsize the federal program even as Republican lawmakers are clashing over the issue in Congress. The $800 billion reduction, confirmed to CNN Sunday evening by a senior administration official, assumes that the GOP health care bill that the House passed earlier this month would become law, that official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,534,228
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 min
|Jim-ca
|108
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|20 min
|huntcoyotes
|971
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|32 min
|Trump your President
|2,296
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|42 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|6
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|240,782
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC