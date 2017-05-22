Trump budget: $800 billion in Medicai...

Trump budget: $800 billion in Medicaid cuts

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Donald Trump's budget that is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday will include $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid -- a move that underscores the President's resolve to significantly downsize the federal program even as Republican lawmakers are clashing over the issue in Congress. The $800 billion reduction, confirmed to CNN Sunday evening by a senior administration official, assumes that the GOP health care bill that the House passed earlier this month would become law, that official said.

Chicago, IL

