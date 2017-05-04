Trump anti-climate ghost hangs over U...

Trump anti-climate ghost hangs over UN meeting

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

For the first time since Donald Trump's ascent to the White House, UN negotiators gather next week to draft rules to take forward the climate-rescue Paris Agreement he has threatened to abandon. The mid-year round of haggling in Bonn is meant to begin work on a crucial rulebook for signatories of the pact.

