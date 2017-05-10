Trump administration taps lawyer as acting comptroller
The Trump administration on Wednesday named a banking lawyer to be the interim head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as part of the administration's efforts to overhaul bank regulation. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Keith Noreika, a partner at the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, will become acting comptroller on Friday.
