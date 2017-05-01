Trump administration ending Michelle ...

Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program

Read more: WCFB-FM Orlando

The Trump administration is discontinuing a signature girls education initiative championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, according to officials. The "Let Girls Learn" program, which she and President Barack Obama started in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries, will cease operation immediately, according to an internal document obtained by CNN.

Chicago, IL

