Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting
The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraqi government. Stuart Bowen was asked to resign as inspector general of the sprawling Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said John Wittman, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,529,885
|Gingrich: Romney will win 'over 300 electoral v... (Oct '12)
|5 min
|Flynn Comey deser...
|40
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|5 min
|CodeTalker
|46
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|13 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|112
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|14 min
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Coffee Party
|240,732
|National Review: Ben Carson is more 'authentica... (Nov '15)
|18 min
|Flynn Comey deser...
|64
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC