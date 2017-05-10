Top Texas official out over 'unaccept...

Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

13 hrs ago

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraqi government. Stuart Bowen was asked to resign as inspector general of the sprawling Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said John Wittman, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

