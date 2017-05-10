Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move ...

Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to State Department employees, at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump is assessing whether moving U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would help or hurt prospects for clinching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, Tillerson said in an interview airing Sunday, May 14, on NBC's "Meet the Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min VetnorsGate 1,530,890
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Aquarius-WY 1,094
News Obama says Elizabeth Warren 'absolutely wrong' ... (May '15) 17 min Grecian Formula R... 2
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 1 hr anonymous 135
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 1 hr Retribution 74
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Chilli J 8,570
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Chicagoan by Birth 240,609
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC