These are the Republicans in danger of losing their seats over...

Following the House of Representatives vote to pass the Republican health care bill, a left-leaning advocacy group, Save My Care, launched a $500,000 campaign targeting 24 Republican congresspeople who voted to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation. The ads , which are a mix of television and digital, accuse congressional Republicans of voting to raise healthcare costs on average Americans and seniors, strip insurance from 24 million individuals, and raise costs for those with pre-existing conditions.

