The ZOA Blasts Trump Twice In One Day - Is Pro-Israel Honeymoon Over?

13 hrs ago

The Zionist Organization of America launched two broadsides against the Trump administration, signaling growing unease on the pro-Israel right with the president's Israel policies. The ZOA, among Trump's most ardent defenders in recent months and the flagship for the conservative pro-Israel community, slammed President Donald Trump for retreating from a campaign pledge to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

