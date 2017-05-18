The Latest: Trump receives Saudi's highest civilian honor

Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his firs... The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump's neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.