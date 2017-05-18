The Latest: Trump receives Saudi's highest civilian honor
Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his firs... The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump's neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|2 min
|ohwilbur
|51
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|2,078
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|Princerella
|1,533,743
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|47 min
|Tm Cln
|8,583
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|33
|The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him
|2 hr
|icetown
|36
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|3 hr
|wHAtAPutZ
|15
