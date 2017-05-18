The Latest: Trump receives Saudi's hi...

The Latest: Trump receives Saudi's highest civilian honor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his firs... The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump's neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 2 min ohwilbur 51
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Drumpf Disaster 2,078
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 26 min Princerella 1,533,743
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 47 min Tm Cln 8,583
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 hr CodeTalker 33
News The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him 2 hr icetown 36
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... 3 hr wHAtAPutZ 15
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC