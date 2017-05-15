The Latest: McConnell says GOP could ...

The Latest: McConnell says GOP could use 'less drama'

13 hrs ago

The Senate's top Republican says "we can do with a little less drama from the White House" so the GOP can focus on advancing the party's legislative agenda. Appearing Tuesday morning on Bloomberg Business, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was responding to reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State group to Russian officials.

