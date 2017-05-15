The Latest: McConnell says GOP could use 'less drama'
The Senate's top Republican says "we can do with a little less drama from the White House" so the GOP can focus on advancing the party's legislative agenda. Appearing Tuesday morning on Bloomberg Business, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was responding to reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State group to Russian officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Vickie
|1,532,040
|Six examples of White House statements that tur...
|21 min
|RiccardoFire
|80
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|44 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|53 min
|Odor of the Right
|1,497
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Silent Echo
|8,576
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,662
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|894
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC