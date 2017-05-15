The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals
Congressional Republicans anxious to show voters they can get something done are hailing their reversal of more than a dozen Obama-era regulations on guns, the internet the environment and more. Lawmakers have been using an obscure legislative rule to ram through changes that affect people in a number of other areas.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,531,447
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|SoetoroSucked
|1,266
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|240,648
|Six examples of White House statements that tur...
|24 min
|inbred Genius
|39
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|38 min
|inbred Genius
|99
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|24
|a Diy resistance tries to keep the fight agains...
|2 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
