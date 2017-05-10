The Latest: Ex-intel chief: founders' system under assault

The former director of national intelligence says that in many ways, American political institutions are "under assault" today - by Russia from the outside and President Donald Trump from the inside. And now, ex-intelligence chief James Clapper - who worked for President Barack Obama - worries that the U.S. democratic system of checks and balances and the separation of powers among three equal branches of government is being threatened by the current president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.