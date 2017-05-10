The Latest: Ex-intel chief: founders' system under assault
The former director of national intelligence says that in many ways, American political institutions are "under assault" today - by Russia from the outside and President Donald Trump from the inside. And now, ex-intelligence chief James Clapper - who worked for President Barack Obama - worries that the U.S. democratic system of checks and balances and the separation of powers among three equal branches of government is being threatened by the current president.
