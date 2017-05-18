The Latest: Bill O'Reilly pays tribute to Ailes on podcast

Bill O'Reilly is warmly remembering former Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes, who died after a fall at his home on May 10. During a four-minute tribute on his podcast Thursday, O'Reilly praises Ailes as a visionary and someone who "didn't take any guff from the left or the right" politically. Ailes was ousted from Fox in July after accusations of sexual harassment.

