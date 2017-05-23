The Latest: Analysts say GOP bill leaves 23m more uninsured

A new analysis by Congress' nonpartisan budget scorekeepers undermines claims by House Republicans that their health legislation protects people with pre-existing conditions. Instead, the Congressional Budget Office "score" of the bill passed earlier this month says that in some cases, people with pre-existing conditions would not be able to purchase comprehensive health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, "if they could purchase it at all."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.