The Latest: Analysts say GOP bill lea...

The Latest: Analysts say GOP bill leaves 23m more uninsured

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A new analysis by Congress' nonpartisan budget scorekeepers undermines claims by House Republicans that their health legislation protects people with pre-existing conditions. Instead, the Congressional Budget Office "score" of the bill passed earlier this month says that in some cases, people with pre-existing conditions would not be able to purchase comprehensive health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, "if they could purchase it at all."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Quirky 2,573
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min lol 1,535,208
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr retro avenger 240,885
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 3 hr Mothra 72
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 3 hr Mothra 143
News Congressional Budget Office 3 hr RustyS 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 hr USAUSAUSA 8,595
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC