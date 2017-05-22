Texas revives transgender 'bathroom b...

Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for public schools

KATC-TV Lafayette

A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one in North Carolina that caused a national uproar now appears to be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas - though it may only apply to public schools. A broader proposal mandating that virtually all transgender people in the country's second-largest state use public restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificates sailed through the Texas Senate months ago.

