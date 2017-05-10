Slum pope/billionaire: Francis to meet with President Trump
In this Thursday, March 27, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis and President Barack Obama smile as they meet at the Vatican. When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican May 24, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,525,828
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|2 hr
|Anti Trumpflake
|433
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,521
|U.S. Homeland Security not targeting Dreamers: ...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|6 hr
|Anti Trumpflake
|14
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|bad
|78
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 hr
|Ms Sassy
|8,538
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC