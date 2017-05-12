Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
There are 56 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments. In it, Reuters reports that:
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the nation's 94 U.S. attorneys must ''charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense'', a move in line with tough campaign rhetoric against criminals by U.S. President Donald Trump. Rough Cut .
#1 21 hrs ago
this from a perjurer and liar never qualified for office in the first place?
recuse yourself from your job, you pathetic cracker turd, you aren't fit for the job
|
Since: Aug 11
12,843
Location hidden
|
#2 19 hrs ago
get it done sessions the loser slime criminals will slander you yet you already seen that from the left even though they all knew better. then again it may be a ton of lefties justice sends to a cell.
also need to go after hillary since the last ag was corrupt and covered for her as did most involved.
|
United States
|
#3 19 hrs ago
"Cracker" - you are a racist POS.
|
“Weak People Blame Others”
Since: Jul 08
1,785
Location hidden
|
#4 18 hrs ago
Let me guess. #donthecon is heavily invested in companies who run private prisons. Of course, the Justice Department will stop prosecuting white collar criminals who commit fraud considering his boss who have been convicted long ago expect for his Daddy's money
|
#5 15 hrs ago
You're absolutely right about that!
The 'lil SOB was run completely out of D.C. for decades, and bet for the Big Communist Crook to look him up and bring him back, because NOBODY else wants anything to do with either one of Filthy SOB's!!!
|
#7 15 hrs ago
People, The Trump-led Communist TEAbaggers, in this Country, in Congress, in our Government, and on the Street, have Declared War on the United States, and the rest of her People, and our Democracy!
It's just that simple!!!
It's time that we got as Low-down and Dirty as they are!!!
You can't reason with these Crazies, and I, for ONE, am fed-up with trying!!!
|
#8 14 hrs ago
Notice again, how the Democrat liar thief supporters immediately attempt to trash anyone insisting to uphold Law and actually punish their criminal ilk. It's good those like Sassy are paranoid and expressing their slovenly treason in so many ways. Eventually, they too will be experiencing increased punishments.
|
United States
|
#9 7 hrs ago
Great news, finally a President taking a hardline against violent crime. Support the police to do their jobs and lock those street thugs up !!
Nice job President Trump and AG Sessions.
|
United States
|
#10 7 hrs ago
Your posts are filled with lunacy! The Tea Party supporters are not Communists; they are quite the opposite. You are in great need of mental health assistance.
|
#11 7 hrs ago
Or a reality check on thought.
|
#12 6 hrs ago
From what I've read these tougher Criminal punishments relate to drug offenses. If Sessions thoughts are that this action will in anyway reduce drug addiction or drug related crime he is decisional. To put it plainly this is about one thing ..Punishment. If thats your thing he's your man.
|
#13 6 hrs ago
From what I've read these tougher Criminal punishments relate to drug offenses. If Sessions thoughts are that this action will in anyway reduce drug addiction or drug related crime he is delusional. To put it plainly this is about one thing ..Punishment. If thats your thing he's your man.
|
#14 5 hrs ago
THAT'S A FACT!
But, consider the UP-side. When he gets tried and convicted, some of those same sentences will apply to him, also, because he's one of the biggest criminals in the Nation, AND...in addition to that, he'll be the favorite, "Play-Toy", of whatever Cell-block he's on, hen the hammer falls...and it WILL fall on both him and Trump. It's not a question of, "If"...it's just a question of, "when"!
Have you noticed that Trump's, "Demon-Seed" have faded into the background. They know what's coming, and I'll bet they've already made a Plan to escape, out of the Country, when the hammer falls...to some Communist-controlled Country, no-doubt!
As for Old Sessions, they'll ALL say, "Jeff WHO? Never heard of him!"
That's how it is with ALL Criminals...when the hammer falls, it's every Man...and Woman...for themselves. and they'll all turn on each other, like the mangy, stray dogs, that they ALL truly are, and always have been!
Young People, remember this...money, position, nor your dirty, corrupt Members of Congress can't stop Justice, in this Country...they can ONLY delay it!
I think the REAL, "Swamp is going to be Drained", alright...it's just going to take a little while.
The Founding Fathers were Geniuses. They set this Nation up , in such a way, that it will do a, "Self-Correction", about every 50 years or so...and ONE IS DUE, right now...and One is coming, RIGHT NOW, also!
Pay attention, Young People, your Grand-kids will read about THIS, in their History Books, and you can tell them about it from Personal Experience!
The Trump Grifter Family is GOING DOWN, along with ALL their Criminal Co-horts!!!
|
#15 5 hrs ago
...*WHEN*...the hammer falls...
|
Since: Feb 16
1,086
Location hidden
|
#16 5 hrs ago
What's wrong, snowflake? Are you afraid your drug dealing family might actually serve some time now that we have someone in a position to ACTUALLY ENFORCE THE LAWS! LOL
|
United States
|
#17 5 hrs ago
Send the National Guard into Chicago to make the streets safe again!
|
United States
|
#18 5 hrs ago
President Trump will enact National "Stand Your Ground" laws to free law abiding citizens to protect themselves.
|
#19 5 hrs ago
"The Wheels of Justice Grind Slow"...and I get impatient. But, the Professional Law Enforcers , DON'T!
They focus on getting all the Evidence they need, to guarantee a Conviction of the Guilty Parties!
I'll bet the IRS is crawling ALL over the Grifter Trump Family's, and ALL their Associates', Tax Filings of Decades ago, to the Present...RIGHT NOW...and that's only a small part of the Investigations that are going on, of the Trump Bunch, and their Associates...WORLD-WIDE...and we've got other Countries' Intelligence Agencies helping us, too. It may take awhile, but HE, and THEY, are going down, without a doubt...ONE WAY OR ANOTHER!
|
#20 5 hrs ago
Trump and Jerry Falwell, TWO OF A KIND...the Devil's Disciples!
|
United States
|
#21 5 hrs ago
Very early in the morning for you to be drunk already.
|
|
