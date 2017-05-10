Senior policy adviser says Trump's EP...

Senior policy adviser says Trump's EPA chief is here to help...

Top staffers at the Environmental Protection Agency are signaling they are on the side of the coal industry with remarks given by senior policy advisor Mandy Gunasekara at the coal industry's Eastern Fuel Buyers conference. "I'm here to talk to you to make sure what we're doing in D.C. is beneficial for you.

