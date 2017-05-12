Senators open to idea of more troops ...

Senators open to idea of more troops in Afghanistan

Members of the Senate Armed Services committee are waiting to hear from President Donald Trump about how he and his military want to handle the situation in Afghanistan, but lawmakers appear open to the idea of sending additional forces to the region. Republicans used the renewed attention on the region to sharply criticize the previous administration.

