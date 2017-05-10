Senate conservatives: Ease Obama heal...

Senate conservatives: Ease Obama health care law protections

2017-05-10

Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law as Senate Republicans try fashioning legislation overhauling the nation's health care system. Their ideas include erasing Obama consumer protections, such as barring higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions, but allowing states to opt into them.

