Senate conservatives: Ease Obama health care law protections
Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law as Senate Republicans try fashioning legislation overhauling the nation's health care system. Their ideas include erasing Obama consumer protections, such as barring higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions, but allowing states to opt into them.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Susanm
|1,530,345
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Trump your President
|645
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|8 min
|fingers mcgurke
|749
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|14 min
|Ms Sassy
|3
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|21 min
|Trump your President
|228
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Coffee Party
|240,560
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|48 min
|okimar
|59
