Senate blocks move to overturn Obama-era rule on drilling

In a surprising win for environmentalists and Democrats and a blow to the fossil-fuel industry, the Senate on Wednesday failed in a bid to reverse an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land. The vote was 51-49 in the Republican-led Senate with three GOP lawmakers - Maine's Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John McCain of Arizona - joining forces with the Democrats to block efforts to overturn the rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.