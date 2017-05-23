Secret Service budget asks for $25M t...

Secret Service budget asks for $25M to protect Trump Tower

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, security personnel stand at the front entrance of Trump Tower in New York. The Trump administration is asking for more money to protect President Donald Trump's signature New York skyscraper, add hundreds of new Secret Service agents and beef up security at the White House, according to new budget documents presented to Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,535,238
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 5 min Retribution 7
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Gotti 2,601
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 8 min JUST WONDERING 73
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 240,891
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 995
News Congressional Budget Office 4 hr CodeTalker 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC