Saudis welcome Trump with gold medal, receive arms package

President Donald Trump waits for the beginning of a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salam at the Royal Court Palace, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. From left are, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.