Ryan reassures conservatives wary of spending bill

6 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to assure conservatives on Wednesday that a massive government-wide spending bill is a win for President Donald Trump and Republicans, citing "a really good down payment" on rebuilding the military and "the biggest increase in border security in a decade." Ryan told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the most important win for Republicans was breaking loose from former Democratic President Barack Obama's edict that increases in defence spending be matched with equal hikes for nondefense programs.

