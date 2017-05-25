Ryan: Lawmakers will meet new debt deadline
House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring investors that Congress will meet a new deadline to increase the government's borrowing authority and avert an economy-quaking default on U.S. obligations. Ryan said Thursday that "the debt ceiling issue will get resolved."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Secret Admirer
|1,535,668
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|Gotti
|2,683
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|16 min
|Johnny Rambo
|62
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|21 min
|Ronald
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Las Cruces Retiree
|240,930
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|4 hr
|spocko
|60
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC