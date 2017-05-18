Russian operatives reportedly bragged...

Russian operatives reportedly bragged that they could use Mike...

Russian operatives reportedly boasted during the 2016 election that they could use their relationship with Michael Flynn to make inroads with President Donald Trump and his associates. The news comes after several days of headlines in which Flynn, who was forced to resign from the Trump administration in February, was the center of the Trump-Russia controversy.

