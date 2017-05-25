Retailers cheer GOP retreat on ending...

Retailers cheer GOP retreat on ending debit card fees limit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Restaurants, grocers and other businesses celebrated on Thursday as House Republicans backed off efforts to eliminate the cap on fees that banks can charge retailers when customers use a debit card. The chairman of the Financial Services Committee, Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, had pushed for scrapping the limit as part of his legislation to gut the Dodd-Frank law, the strict financial rules established after the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Ms Sassy 1,535,649
News James Comey fired as FBI director 23 min Aquarius-WY 2,685
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min Dr Guru 240,932
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 44 min Quirky 24
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 1 hr Grecian Formula 39 61
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 2 hr Johnny Rambo 62
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... 2 hr Ronald 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC