Resellers looking to cash in on ticke...

Resellers looking to cash in on tickets to see Barack Obama speech in Montreal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The June 6 event is organized by the Montreal Board of Trade, which secured the presence of the ex-president for a speech at the Palais des congres convention centre. Members of the board were able to buy tickets Friday and tickets were made available to the public on Saturday, ranging in price from $57 to $373.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 min Romney bots 29
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,401
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John 1,531,679
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 12 min BHM5267 9
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 15 min davy 881
News Six examples of White House statements that tur... 26 min RiccardoFire 51
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 42 min Justice Dale 240,655
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC