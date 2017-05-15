Resellers looking to cash in on tickets to see Barack Obama speech in Montreal
The June 6 event is organized by the Montreal Board of Trade, which secured the presence of the ex-president for a speech at the Palais des congres convention centre. Members of the board were able to buy tickets Friday and tickets were made available to the public on Saturday, ranging in price from $57 to $373.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|1 min
|Romney bots
|29
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,401
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|John
|1,531,679
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|12 min
|BHM5267
|9
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|15 min
|davy
|881
|Six examples of White House statements that tur...
|26 min
|RiccardoFire
|51
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|42 min
|Justice Dale
|240,655
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC