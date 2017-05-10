Republican who revived health bill fa...

Republican who revived health bill faces onslaught of anger - Thu, 11 May 2017 PST

15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A Republican who headed the effort to revive the health care overhaul passed by the GOP-led U.S. House faced jeers and insults Wednesday as anger boiled over among voters at a town hall in a heavily Democratic part of his district. Rep. Tom MacArthur faced hundreds of angry voters for nearly five hours, seeking to both sell and defend the health plan that has drawn widespread outrage and fears among those worried they may be at risk of not being able to afford coverage.

