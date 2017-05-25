President Obama's favorite college professor dies at age 69
In this Sunday, May 21, 2017, photo provided by Occidental College Occidental College professor Roger Boesche and his wife Mandy acknowledging a standing ovation at Occidental's 2017 Commencement in Los Angeles. Boesche, who was credited by Barack Obama with sparking the future president's interest in politics, died on Tuesday, May 23, at age 69. He had retired from Occidental on Sunday after 40 years on the faculty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,535,846
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|5 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|47
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|22 min
|CodeTalker
|77
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|39 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,943
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|54 min
|Trump your President
|2,747
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|56 min
|Retired SOF
|81
|Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round...
|1 hr
|Boorish Businessman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC