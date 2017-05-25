President Obama's favorite college professor dies at age 69

In this Sunday, May 21, 2017, photo provided by Occidental College Occidental College professor Roger Boesche and his wife Mandy acknowledging a standing ovation at Occidental's 2017 Commencement in Los Angeles. Boesche, who was credited by Barack Obama with sparking the future president's interest in politics, died on Tuesday, May 23, at age 69. He had retired from Occidental on Sunday after 40 years on the faculty.

