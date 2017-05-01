President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the south lawn of the ...
President Donald Trump is promising that the latest Republican health care legislation will cover people with pre-existing conditions "beautifully." Such reassurance is not to be found in the bill that's been under review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,524,589
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|15 min
|Racist Watch
|260
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|25 min
|Ronald
|11
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|47 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,569
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|57 min
|INFIDEL
|40
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|True Judment
|8,503
|How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc...
|2 hr
|okimar
|23
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC