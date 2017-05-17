Pitts: It is time for action on Trump

Seriously: What Rubicon must yet be crossed, what crisis must be borne, what tragedy must befall, before you stop smiling queasy, nothing-to-see-here smiles, stand like grown-up women and men and say, finally, that enough is enough? Consider that in just the past few days, Donald Trump has fired the FBI director investigating his campaign's possible ties to Russia and its meddling in last year's election; provided a prima facie case for obstruction of justice in an interview with NBC News; and been accused of having once asked the director for an oath of personal loyalty just like - sorry, but it's accurate and apropos - Hitler required of the German Army.

