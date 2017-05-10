Oregon port vote is latest local action on fossil fuels
The ballot measure before Coos County voters Tuesday would block the $7.5 billion Jordan Cove Energy Project, a proposed liquefied natural gas port that would be the first of its kind on the U.S. West Coast. The vote comes weeks after a Trump adviser said the administration would approve the project.
#1 14 hrs ago
Trump is going to deport those welfare bums
