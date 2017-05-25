Older Americans want Medicare to pay ...

Older Americans want Medicare to pay for long-term care

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this June 25, 2015 file photo, participants take part in a health care rally outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. A growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 2 min AZPat 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Joy 1,535,589
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 5 min WelbyMD 52
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Dr Guru 240,922
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 29 min Silent Echo 8,600
News James Comey fired as FBI director 32 min Silent Echo 2,675
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 1 hr Retribution 59
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC