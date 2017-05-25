Older Americans want Medicare to pay for long-term care
In this June 25, 2015 file photo, participants take part in a health care rally outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. A growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|2 min
|AZPat
|13
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Joy
|1,535,589
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|5 min
|WelbyMD
|52
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|Dr Guru
|240,922
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|29 min
|Silent Echo
|8,600
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|32 min
|Silent Echo
|2,675
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|59
