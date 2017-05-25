Older Americans want Medicare to pay ...

Older Americans want Medicare to pay for long-term care

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That option is unlikely to gain much traction as President Donald Trump's administration and Republicans in Congress look to cut the federal budget and repeal President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,535,646
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 7 min Retribution 57
News James Comey fired as FBI director 21 min Tm Cln 2,677
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 23 min Retribution 22
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 1 hr Red Crosse 77
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 240,927
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 1 hr Evilgelicalling 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC