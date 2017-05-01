Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss pl...

Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum. The Obamas will host a round table discussion Wednesday to "update the community" on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side.

