Obama to join Merkel at Germany's Bra...

Obama to join Merkel at Germany's Brandenburg Gate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Former President Barack Obama will sit side-by-side with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday in the first event of what will eventually become his worldwide program to inspire young people to create change. Obama will join Merkel at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to highlight his foundation's new global effort to inspire and support young people active in narrowing inequality, combating climate change, working on public health, empowering women and girls and boosting young entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 min Trump your President 116
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Coffee Party 240,803
News James Comey fired as FBI director 6 min chris rucker 2,351
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 19 min BlunderCONVICT 44
News Trump: 'I will be a great unifier' (Oct '15) 21 min BlunderCONVICT 42
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,534,375
News Biden: It's time for America to regain unity an... 2 hr RustyS 24
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC