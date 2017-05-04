Obama receiving Profile in Courage Aw...

Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys

Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight Sunday to accept an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family, days after House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of Obama's signature health insurance law. The Democrat has made few public appearances since leaving office in January, and has avoided mention of his Republican successor in the White House, even as President Donald Trump has criticized the previous administration numerous times while moving to undo many of Obama's initiatives.

