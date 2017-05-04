Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys
Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight Sunday to accept an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family, days after House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of Obama's signature health insurance law. The Democrat has made few public appearances since leaving office in January, and has avoided mention of his Republican successor in the White House, even as President Donald Trump has criticized the previous administration numerous times while moving to undo many of Obama's initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|5 min
|CodeTalker
|21
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|flack
|1,526,910
|Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from K...
|34 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|45 min
|Ms Sassy
|598
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|1 hr
|tina anne
|72
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|240,595
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|3 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|95
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC