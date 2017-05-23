There are on the Oxford Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin. In it, Oxford Times reports that:

Barack Obama received a rock star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favourite partners" during his presidency. Security was tight in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate, where former US leader Mr Obama and Mrs Merkel appeared on a podium before thousands of people attending a gathering marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

