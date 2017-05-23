Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin

Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin

There are 40 comments on the Oxford Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin. In it, Oxford Times reports that:

Barack Obama received a rock star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favourite partners" during his presidency. Security was tight in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate, where former US leader Mr Obama and Mrs Merkel appeared on a podium before thousands of people attending a gathering marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Did they give the crowd free food and beer like the first time he was there to create a crowd?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#5 6 hrs ago
Did they use real rocks?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
German Supremacy

Washington, DC

#6 6 hrs ago
He made another million dollars

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
German Supremacy wrote:
He made another million dollars
Hillary taught him well.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 5 hrs ago
Wait a minute ... didn't all you winger morons say it was Trump that is most popular ever? We all wish you well you poor slobs, now go back to your caves where you belong!

It takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential and connected. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the less fortunate — those who have no access to the corridors of power.
J. F. K.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#10 5 hrs ago
Rock star, eh? I guess that goes along with the target market of immature teens who are rebelling against their parents. Fairly well deserved but coming from an ex-president, it does not speak well for their party.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#11 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Wait a minute ... didn't all you winger morons say it was Trump that is most popular ever? We all wish you well you poor slobs, now go back to your caves where you belong!

It takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential and connected. But it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the less fortunate — those who have no access to the corridors of power.
J. F. K.
His popularity in Europe is not so good. They're protesting his appearance in Belgium this morning.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Rock star, eh? I guess that goes along with the target market of immature teens who are rebelling against their parents. Fairly well deserved but coming from an ex-president, it does not speak well for their party.
What's his party back in America have to do with Barack Obama being joyfully accepted in Germany as a private American citizen?

Barack Obama is seen globally as an universal ambassador.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Did they give the crowd free food and beer like the first time he was there to create a crowd?
Lies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#14 5 hrs ago
Obama and the high schoolers again. And here he is in Germany talking his old line about togetherness, with a so-called NATO ally who won't actively participate with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Churchlady

Delavan, WI

#15 5 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

What's his party back in America have to do with Barack Obama being joyfully accepted in Germany as a private American citizen?

Barack Obama is seen globally as an universal ambassador.
Obama is Hitler's grandson of course the Germans love him.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#16 4 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Obama and the high schoolers again. And here he is in Germany talking his old line about togetherness, with a so-called NATO ally who won't actively participate with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.
They didn't participate in the 2003 invasion of Iraq that created ISIS. They do however support the humanitarian UN and NATO missions in nations where revolutions has created hardship for civilian populations caught in the crossfire.

Germany and France warned the UN that the Bush administration intelligence was bogus and any invasion of Iraq was misguided and create a political and cultural vacuum
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#17 4 hrs ago
Churchlady wrote:
<quoted text>Obama is Hitler's grandson of course the Germans love him.
Obama's free to be anything he desires. He's not an American politician any longer and can neither harm or benefit the United States

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#18 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

His popularity in Europe is not so good. They're protesting his appearance in Belgium this morning.
Cue crayon brigade.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,001

Location hidden
#19 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

They didn't participate in the 2003 invasion of Iraq that created ISIS. They do however support the humanitarian UN and NATO missions in nations where revolutions has created hardship for civilian populations caught in the crossfire.

Germany and France warned the UN that the Bush administration intelligence was bogus and any invasion of Iraq was misguided and create a political and cultural vacuum
Really, which part are you trying to rewrite the facts to?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hilton Head

Orange City, FL

#20 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

What's his party back in America have to do with Barack Obama being joyfully accepted in Germany as a private American citizen?

Barack Obama is seen globally as an universal ambassador.
Who spied on his own citizens.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
trump dont come back

Norcross, GA

#21 4 hrs ago
To most civilized countries of the world Obama is still THE POTUS

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,631

Casper, WY

#22 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Obama's free to be anything he desires. He's not an American politician any longer and can neither harm or benefit the United States
Obama's not even an American and was never really our president.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tictocktictock

Norcross, GA

#23 3 hrs ago
Obama was more of a citizen and president than Donald Trump could even hope to be if nothing else Obama was a compassionate,caring husband and father which trump is neither. Trump sucks at even being a half-way decent human being-he lies,cheats,welches on debts in fact just a worthless human being.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#24 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Really, which part are you trying to rewrite the facts to?
Germany nor did France support Bush's invasion of Iraq.

Tread carefully you're not endowed with facts or truth on the matter of American politics.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Reality Check 1,535,542
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Trump your President 2,659
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 30 min huntcoyotes 997
News Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall' 1 hr AZPat 10
News Congressional Budget Office 1 hr tina anne 10
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 240,915
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 2 hr American Independent 49
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC