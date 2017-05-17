Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:26 p.m.Immigration arrests up 38% nationwide under Trump
In the 100 days since President Trump signed an executive order to enhance immigration enforcement, the arrests of undocumented immigrants is up 38% from the same time period in 2016, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data released Wednesday. ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said his agency is focusing on undocumented immigrants with criminal records, the "bad hombres" that Trump spoke about throughout his presidential campaign.
#1
get them all. push the fear of deportation let all illegals know they are next and there is no safe to hide so leaving would be the right thing, yet we all know illegals are not ever known to do the right thing otherwise they would not be here.
