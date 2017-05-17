Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:26 p.m.Immig...

Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:26 p.m.Immigration arrests up 38% nationwide under Trump

There are 1 comment on the KBMT story from 17 hrs ago, titled Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:26 p.m.Immigration arrests up 38% nationwide under Trump. In it, KBMT reports that:

In the 100 days since President Trump signed an executive order to enhance immigration enforcement, the arrests of undocumented immigrants is up 38% from the same time period in 2016, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data released Wednesday. ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said his agency is focusing on undocumented immigrants with criminal records, the "bad hombres" that Trump spoke about throughout his presidential campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,936

Location hidden
#1 16 hrs ago
get them all. push the fear of deportation let all illegals know they are next and there is no safe to hide so leaving would be the right thing, yet we all know illegals are not ever known to do the right thing otherwise they would not be here.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,532,659
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Justice Dale 240,689
News Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum... 4 min Trump your President 12
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Deep Grope 1,653
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 10 min Farts everywhere 24,341
News Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 ye... 22 min TerriB1 10
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr Jim-ca 913
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC