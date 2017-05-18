Mother from Peru granted stay from de...

Mother from Peru granted stay from deportation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump railed against President Barack Obama for failing to utter the words 'radical Islamic terrorism' He accuse. Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering assurances that the country's current divisiveness brought on by a presidential election that "churned up some of the ugliest realities" of American life will be temporary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,534,092
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 3 min Chilli J 963
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Justice Dale 240,776
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 10 min Denny CranesPlace 75
News James Comey fired as FBI director 23 min Mirror mirror 2,268
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 43 min CodeTalker 75
News Biden: It's time for America to regain unity an... 44 min Red Crosse 20
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC