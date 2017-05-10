More
Lawyers for two psychologists who developed harsh interrogation methods in the government's war on terror want a judge to allow them to interview two CIA officials and have access to documents the government claims... Lawyers for two psychologists who developed harsh interrogation methods in the government's war on terror want a judge to allow them to interview two CIA officials and have access to documents the government claims are secret. Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman returns to a Brooklyn courtroom as his lawyers fight to relieve restrictive jail conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|42 min
|Jessy James
|33
|US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemploym...
|2 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|13
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Trooper Billy T B...
|1,526,245
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,558
|Health care vote puts Republicans on hot seat i...
|4 hr
|Trump your President
|3
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|5 hr
|Ronald
|452
|News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complica...
|6 hr
|anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC