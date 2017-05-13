Michelle Obama criticizes Trump schoo...

Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Michelle Obama on Friday criticized a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunch healthier, saying kids will end up "eating crap" instead. Mrs. Obama told a health conference in Washington that more nutritionally sound school meals are needed since millions of kids nationwide eat federally subsidized breakfast and lunch at school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 11 min Ronald 796
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,530,802
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min District 1 240,589
News James Comey fired as FBI director 59 min Alt Right Watch 937
News Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments 1 hr Truth 63
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 2 hr Truth 66
News Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame... 2 hr kuda 75
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC