Meet the husband-wife duo who are spa...

Meet the husband-wife duo who are sparking a liberal Tea Party movement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

When Central Valley Congressman Jeff Denham this week faced a crowd of voters furious with his vote to kill the Affordable Care Act, he - like many Republicans around the country - might have wondered where all the energized protesters came from. husband-and-wife duo has gone viral and blossomed into a bona fide grass-roots movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min joe 1,017
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min John Galt 1,530,899
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Justice Dale 240,605
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 18 min Aquarius-WY 257
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 26 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 41 min Ronald 807
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 2 hr Just Think 131
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,352 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC