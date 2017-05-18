Massachusetts college apologizes for ...

Massachusetts college apologizes for racist tweets on hacked Twitter account

A Massachusetts state college apologized on Saturday for Twitter messages filled with racist language, anti-immigrant speech and praise for President Donald Trump that had been sent from its hacked social media account. Salem State University President Patricia Meservey said in an emailed statement that none of the recent tweets, which were sent out around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, represented the views of the school.

