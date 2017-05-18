Massachusetts college apologizes for racist tweets on hacked Twitter account
A Massachusetts state college apologized on Saturday for Twitter messages filled with racist language, anti-immigrant speech and praise for President Donald Trump that had been sent from its hacked social media account. Salem State University President Patricia Meservey said in an emailed statement that none of the recent tweets, which were sent out around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, represented the views of the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Justice Dale
|240,761
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,533,936
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|16 min
|native blend
|2,224
|Biden: It's time for America to regain unity an...
|27 min
|anonymous
|7
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|40 min
|Hostis Publicus
|60
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|2 hr
|ohwilbur
|75
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|2 hr
|Wanda Siskovitch
|71
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC