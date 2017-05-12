Man in kayak paddles to escape gator in Alabama

Fired FBI director says Trump has the authority to dismiss him for 'any reason or no reason at all' in goodbye letter to staff - but refuses to comment on the 'decision or the way it was executed' 'So f***ing gay': Conrad Hilton shouts a homophobic slur at photographer in court as judge orders the troubled heir to enter a psychiatric hospital 'It's great': Self-proclaimed Nazi legally changes his name to Hitler after losing custody of all nine of his children who he named after Third Reich figures EXCLUSIVE: Eyes blank, voice flat troubled Conrad Hilton appears in VIDEO begging the father of his ex Hunter to 'teach him to be the guy she deserves' and then stalked her before night of arrest, once leaving a teddy bear on top of a garbage can Trendy vegan diets can wreck a child's health: Nutritionists warn that lack of nutrients can cause 'irreversible damage' to their nervous system ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.