Kicked out of congressmana s office, a tearful mom shares Obamacare story with millions

A tearful mom's Facebook Live account of being kicked out of U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry's Gaston County office over his vote to repeal Obamacare has gone viral. Julie Marie Forbes Anderson began streaming her story on the morning of May 5, as she was being escorted by a sheriff's deputy from the Gaston County administrative building where the Republican has a field office.

