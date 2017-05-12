Katy Perry promises to get political ...

Katy Perry promises to get political on next album

Katy Perry's days of singing at Hillary Clinton rallies are over, but with at least two political songs slated for her next album, she's far from done with political performances. The singer told Entertainment Weekly "Bigger Than Me," a still-unreleased song inspired by the 2016 election, is one of 15 on her upcoming album.

Chicago, IL

